LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,228 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.69% of LivaNova worth $69,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.99.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $248,790 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

