RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Down 3.8%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 12,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 957,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Separately, Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 42,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $166,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,504,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 817,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,948. 69.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC in the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in RPC by 696.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in RPC in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in RPC in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

