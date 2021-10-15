Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $69.97 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Square were worth $69,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,394,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 11.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,132,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,381 shares of company stock worth $75,140,618. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.31.

Square stock opened at $247.41 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

