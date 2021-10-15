Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 37,439 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.