Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 81,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.
Separately, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
