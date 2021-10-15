Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 81,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Separately, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,795 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,925,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 740,847 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

