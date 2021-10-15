Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Up 79.1% in September

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the September 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 16.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CGO opened at $15.26 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $17.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.59%.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

