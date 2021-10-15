Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s stock price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.56 and last traded at $82.49. Approximately 3,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 404,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.74.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAND. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.52.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. Analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,124 shares of company stock worth $107,963 in the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 197.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,436,000 after purchasing an additional 237,973 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,502,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,060,000 after buying an additional 178,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bandwidth by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after buying an additional 148,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 361,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,790,000 after buying an additional 113,489 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.