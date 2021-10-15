Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 532,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,466,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $58.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter.

