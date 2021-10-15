Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Up 102.9% in September

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 102.9% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of CATH opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.50. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $56.83.

