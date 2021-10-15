Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FSR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Fisker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of FSR opened at $14.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 0.89. Fisker has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 443.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 44,463 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the second quarter valued at about $460,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 2,184,600.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 218,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 218,460 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fisker by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

