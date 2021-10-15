JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.31% of Malibu Boats worth $20,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 42.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after buying an additional 346,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at $6,313,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 87.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 67,287 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 61.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 150,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after buying an additional 57,401 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after buying an additional 51,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBUU. Truist dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.86. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.