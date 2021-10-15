Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 21,436 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,436 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Shares of DSI opened at $86.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $87.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.98.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

