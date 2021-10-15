JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 38,357 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of Canopy Growth worth $21,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGC. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

