Bank of Montreal Can Takes $3.69 Million Position in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000.
Separately, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KARO opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.21 million and a P/E ratio of 32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02. Karooooo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $42.50.
KARO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair set a $35.13 price target on shares of Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.
Karooooo Company Profile
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
