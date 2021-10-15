Bank of Montreal Can Takes $3.69 Million Position in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000.

Separately, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KARO opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.21 million and a P/E ratio of 32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02. Karooooo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

KARO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair set a $35.13 price target on shares of Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

