Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 601.29 ($7.86).

STAN opened at GBX 490.60 ($6.41) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 450.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 470.21.

In related news, insider José Viñals purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Also, insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £209,500 ($273,713.09). Insiders bought 121,500 shares of company stock valued at $53,088,000 in the last 90 days.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

