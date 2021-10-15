Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Separately, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $10.59 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $829.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.33.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 10.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 149,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 48,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 267,166 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 46,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 81,952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

