Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells $555,310.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $555,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 184.56 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.07. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

NARI has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,846,000 after acquiring an additional 627,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,496,000 after purchasing an additional 433,521 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,247,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,675,000 after acquiring an additional 210,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 700,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,689,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,596,000 after acquiring an additional 291,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

