Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 582.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,029 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of Vermilion Energy worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,548,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 801,877 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 746,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

