The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Braves Group owns and operates Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball club, stadium and associated real estate projects. Liberty Braves Group is based in the United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

BATRK opened at $26.74 on Monday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.90.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,163,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,067,000 after purchasing an additional 853,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,067 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,384,000 after purchasing an additional 225,713 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,219,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

