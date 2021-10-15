Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 3,021.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,751 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,828 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,333,000 after buying an additional 2,434,885 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,527,000 after buying an additional 2,378,927 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,809,000 after buying an additional 2,368,369 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 157.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,917,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,709,000 after buying an additional 1,171,739 shares during the period.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $27.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.84. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.