Bank of Montreal Can Takes $3.42 Million Position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 348,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENVI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $98,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

