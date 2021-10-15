Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 7,319 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,695,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,636 shares of company stock worth $14,126,665. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

