Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 2,239.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,701 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.21% of Adtalem Global Education worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 787.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92,181 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 173.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. Analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.