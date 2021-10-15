Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller Sells 33,333 Shares

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:HAL opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.01 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 731,125 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 50,927 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

