Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $75.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,877 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

