$7.98 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to report $7.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $11.80 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $32.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $51.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.88 million, with estimates ranging from $14.94 million to $70.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.63% and a negative return on equity of 122.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PIRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 29,144 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 413,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $310.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.19. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.15.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.