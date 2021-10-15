Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,348,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,995,000 after purchasing an additional 801,396 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 928,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,094,000 after buying an additional 61,434 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,266,000 after buying an additional 56,808 shares during the last quarter. Newfleet Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4,302.4% in the second quarter. Newfleet Asset Management LLC now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,407,000 after buying an additional 774,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,554,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $61.99 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.04.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.