Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,348,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,995,000 after purchasing an additional 801,396 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 928,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,094,000 after buying an additional 61,434 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,266,000 after buying an additional 56,808 shares during the last quarter. Newfleet Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4,302.4% in the second quarter. Newfleet Asset Management LLC now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,407,000 after buying an additional 774,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,554,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $61.99 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.04.

