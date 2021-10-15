The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.57. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.