The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of ExlService worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in ExlService during the second quarter worth $432,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 233.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 2.3% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 31,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 56.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,487,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $127.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $128.27. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

