Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866,473 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,862,000 after buying an additional 45,685 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,674,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,033,000 after buying an additional 145,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 24.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,530,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,370,000 after buying an additional 899,702 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 376.1% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,701,000 after buying an additional 3,102,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE:TRGP opened at $55.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01 and a beta of 3.10.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.