BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

BLFS has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 666.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $130,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $275,968.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,282 shares of company stock worth $10,832,983. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

