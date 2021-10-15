Zacks Investment Research Lowers CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) to Sell

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $92.65 million and a P/E ratio of 71.05.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 million. Analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLGN. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $3,361,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 380.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $734,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

