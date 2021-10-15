Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) PT Raised to $63.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BIP. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.91.

BIP opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.05. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,937,000 after buying an additional 2,132,089 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,649,000 after buying an additional 684,954 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,876,000 after buying an additional 858,675 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,522,000 after buying an additional 428,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,083,000 after purchasing an additional 264,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

