Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $958,230.00 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.89, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, September 9th, Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $940,870.00.

NYSE:U opened at $141.35 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion and a PE ratio of -64.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.89.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,809,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

