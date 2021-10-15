Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Avaya has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 333.17 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avaya during the second quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the first quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avaya during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avaya by 2,590.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,333,383 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

