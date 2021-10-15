Copa (NYSE:CPA) Shares Gap Down to $85.50

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.50, but opened at $83.60. Copa shares last traded at $83.13, with a volume of 1,005 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Get Copa alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Copa by 251.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.