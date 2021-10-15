Insider Selling: Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Sells $919,169.08 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $919,169.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Catherine Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $89.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 2.95. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $98.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.66.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Domo by 5,804.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Domo by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 53,367 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Domo by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Domo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOMO shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

