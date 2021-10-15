Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Gap Down to $26.92

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.92, but opened at $26.14. Warrior Met Coal shares last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 6,163 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

