Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Gap Up to $9.80

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $10.08. Passage Bio shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 1,675 shares changing hands.
PASG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.
The company has a market capitalization of $545.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Passage Bio by 310.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Passage Bio by 39.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio during the second quarter valued at $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at $184,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Passage Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PASG)
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
