Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Gap Up to $9.80

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $10.08. Passage Bio shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 1,675 shares changing hands.

PASG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $545.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Passage Bio by 310.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Passage Bio by 39.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio during the second quarter valued at $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at $184,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

