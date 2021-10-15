Parker Harris Sells 4,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total transaction of $1,198,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Tuesday, October 5th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $1,171,793.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total transaction of $1,174,932.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $326,640.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $1,116,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,141,435.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,666.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $138,997.60.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $290.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $290.64. The company has a market capitalization of $283.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.47, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.