Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Down to $15.48

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.48, but opened at $15.09. Par Pacific shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 231 shares traded.

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $994.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.64.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 253.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 18.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

