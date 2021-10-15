Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ONTO opened at $72.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.43.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

