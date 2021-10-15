Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,958 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $67.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $70.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

