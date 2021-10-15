Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Up 5.2%

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.99 and last traded at $50.20. 6,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,769,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BROS shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dutch Bros stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 459,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

