Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 118,603 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,603 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.10% of Invitae worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,353 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,186 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,531,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,739,000 after acquiring an additional 419,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,280,000 after acquiring an additional 338,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 361,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $234,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,659 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

