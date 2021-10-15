Legal & General Group Plc Sells 46,891 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,891 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

