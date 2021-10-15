Legal & General Group Plc Sells 39,337 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,337 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.30% of Trinseo worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Trinseo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,965,000 after buying an additional 46,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,699,000 after purchasing an additional 189,620 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,525,000 after purchasing an additional 40,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 157,695 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Trinseo stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

