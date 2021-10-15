State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 414.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 40.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 242.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRCL. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $68.07 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.63 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.63, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

