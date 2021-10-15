State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,817 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,711,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,689,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,422,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,716,000 after buying an additional 63,531 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,070,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,347,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $123.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.43%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

