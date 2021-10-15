Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.75

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.75 and last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

DFH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $15,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753. Insiders own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,765,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 32.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.